Man injured in police shooting near US 60 and Gilbert Road Monday night

Posted at 10:13 PM, May 09, 2022
MESA — A man was taken to the hospital following a police shooting near US 60 and Gilbert Road Monday night, according to Mesa police.

Police were called to the scene for reports of a man threatening to kill people at a nearby business.

Upon arrival, authorities made contact with a man who they believed matched the description given by a 911 caller.

An altercation occurred between the man and authorities, which led to the police shooting.

The man was transported to the hospital. It is unclear what condition he is in.

Officials did not clarify if any police were injured in the incident.

This is the second police shooting in the Valley Monday evening, with one man in critical condition after a police shooting near 7th Street and Bell Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

