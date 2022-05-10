Suspect hospitalized, scene 'very active' in Phoenix police shooting

PHOENIX — Authorities are on the scene of a police shooting near 7th Street and Bell Road Monday afternoon.
Officials said, in a tweet, that the scene is "very active." Avoid the area if possible.
Aerial footage shows a large parking lot area near the intersection, outside of a Chili's restaurant, cordoned off with police tape.
It is unclear if any officers were injured in the incident.
The extent of the injuries of the individual hospitalized is unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.
