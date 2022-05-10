Watch
Suspect hospitalized, scene 'very active' in Phoenix police shooting

Suspect hospitalized in Phoenix police shooting near 5th St and Bell Road. This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15.com for the latest updates.
Posted at 5:19 PM, May 09, 2022
PHOENIX — Authorities are on the scene of a police shooting near 7th Street and Bell Road Monday afternoon.

Officials said, in a tweet, that the scene is "very active." Avoid the area if possible.

Aerial footage shows a large parking lot area near the intersection, outside of a Chili's restaurant, cordoned off with police tape.

It is unclear if any officers were injured in the incident.

The extent of the injuries of the individual hospitalized is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

