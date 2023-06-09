Man hospitalized after bee attack near Ellsworth Road and University Drive

MESA, AZ — A man is hospitalized after he was attacked by bees in Mesa.

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say just after 5 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the area of Ellsworth Road and University Drive for a possible bee attack.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found an elderly man who had been attacked by bees.

Firefighters were able to get the man away and taken to a hospital where he is being treated for unknown injuries. Officials say he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details have not been released.