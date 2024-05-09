Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Man found dead after house fire near Gilbert and Broadway roads; Mesa police investigating

The cause of the fire is under investigation
Mesa fire crews say one person is unaccounted for after a house fire near Broadway and Gilbert roads Wednesday.
637 S hall house fire
Posted at 8:33 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 11:33:38-04

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating after a man was found dead in a home after a house fire Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out near Gilbert and Broadway roads before 6 p.m.

Fire officials told ABC15 that the blaze spread "very quickly" throughout the house and that one person at the home was unaccounted for.

Police confirmed Thursday that one person was later found dead inside the home. That person has not yet been publicly identified but is believed to be a man.

The investigation is ongoing and officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo