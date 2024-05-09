Man found dead after house fire near Gilbert and Broadway roads; Mesa police investigating

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating after a man was found dead in a home after a house fire Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out near Gilbert and Broadway roads before 6 p.m.

Fire officials told ABC15 that the blaze spread "very quickly" throughout the house and that one person at the home was unaccounted for.

Police confirmed Thursday that one person was later found dead inside the home. That person has not yet been publicly identified but is believed to be a man.

The investigation is ongoing and officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.