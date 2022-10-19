Man arrested for allegedly groping people, exposing himself at Leisure World in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A man has been arrested for allegedly touching people inappropriately at Leisure World Community in Mesa.

On October 12, John Grefe was arrested by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit for eight counts of sexual abuse, as well as two counts of indecent exposure.

MCSO says Grefe exposed himself or inappropriately hugged/touched victims while servicing their golf carts at their residence.

Grefe is a resident of the Leisure World Community and was known to be handy with golf cart repairs, MCSO said. He reportedly often completed repairs within the community for free or a nominal fee.

Some of the victims claim they were groped while hugged, Grefe exposed himself, or Grefe made unwanted inappropriate sexual comments to them.

MCSO detectives completed their investigation and submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for charging, which later resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Grefe’s arrest.