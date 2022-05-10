Man arrested after being shot by Mesa police Monday

MESA, AZ — A man has been arrested after he was shot by Mesa police Monday night.

Just after 9 p.m., police received a 911 call from a Circle K worker near Southern and Gilbert roads reporting a man who was threatening to kill him.

The worker stated the man was acting erratically, was punching the air, and threatened him.

A description of the man and the bicycle he was riding when he left the store was reported to Mesa police.

While heading to the scene, an officer located the man who matched the description and attempted to stop him.

He has been identified by police as 27-year-old Omar Fernando Lugo-Osuna.

The officer claimed Lugo-Osuna refused commands to stop his bicycle and after asking him a second time they claim he jumped off his bike and swung a knife.

The officer stumbled to the ground and fired his duty weapon at Lugo-Osuna, striking him multiple times.

At that point, other officers arrived and placed Lugo-Osuna in custody.

He was taken to a hospital by Mesa Fire/Medical crews for treatment.

Officials say he was later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was then taken to the Mesa City Holding Facility where authorities say he admitted to threatening the Circle K worker and to having the knife open when the officer contacted him.

He also allegedly admitted to dropping the knife after being shot.

He has been booked into jail for charges which include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

