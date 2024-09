MESA, AZ — Someone in Mesa hit the jackpot!

A The Pick ticket worth $7.8 million was sold at a Bashas store in Mesa.

The drawing was on Saturday, September 7 and the ticket was sold at the store located at 1133 North Ellsworth Road.

The winning numbers from Saturday's drawing are 4-8-15-17-31-41.

If you have the winning ticket contact the Arizona Lottery Office.