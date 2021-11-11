Hundreds honor veterans at East Valley Veterans Day Parade

MESA, AZ — The East Valley Veterans Day Parade made its way through downtown Mesa on Thursday.

The event is put on every year by the East Valley Veterans Parade Association, an all-volunteer organization that works year-round to prepare for the event.

HAPPENING NOW: East Valley Veterans Parade is making its way through Downtown Mesa. #VeteransDay2021 pic.twitter.com/jBjRJLb2FH — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) November 11, 2021

“They made a choice to serve their country and we want to let them know how much it’s appreciated,” said Lisa Sandavol, president of EVVP.

Organizers say about 90 people signed up to be in this year's parade, which started at University Drive and Center Street and made its way to First Street and Robson.

The theme was "Wartime Art and Artists," celebrating the many forms of military art used throughout the years.

The grand marshal was 98-year-old Captain Alexander White. White is a holocaust survivor who later served in the United States Army.