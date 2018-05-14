Hit-and-run suspect wanted after deadly pedestrian crash in Mesa

abc15.com staff
3:10 PM, May 10, 2018
8:01 PM, May 13, 2018
mesa | southeast valley

The search continues for a hit-and-run driver, who struck and killed Erin Ruecklies in Mesa on March 12th.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MESA, AZ - Police are searching for a hit and run suspect that allegedly hit and killed a woman back in March. 

The Mesa Police Department says the crash happened on March 12, near Higley and University roads around 10 a.m. 

The victim has been identified as Erin Ruecklies.

 

Police have not released any suspect description, but do have a photo of the suspected vehicle involved above.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle or suspect's location is asked to call the Mesa Police Department.

According to a February report from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Arizona has the highest rate of pedestrian deaths in the nation.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ