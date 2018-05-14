Hit-and-run suspect wanted after deadly pedestrian crash in Mesa

MESA, AZ - Police are searching for a hit and run suspect that allegedly hit and killed a woman back in March.

The Mesa Police Department says the crash happened on March 12, near Higley and University roads around 10 a.m.

The victim has been identified as Erin Ruecklies.

On 3/12/18 at 10:12 a.m., Erin Ruecklies was hit by a passing vehicle at a traffic accident. The vehicle did not stop and Erin did not survive. The vehicle was last seen near Higley and Brown. If you can identify the vehicle, call480-644-2211 or Silent witness at 480-WITNESS pic.twitter.com/NjwHr3UPw4 — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) May 10, 2018

Police have not released any suspect description, but do have a photo of the suspected vehicle involved above.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle or suspect's location is asked to call the Mesa Police Department.

According to a February report from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Arizona has the highest rate of pedestrian deaths in the nation.