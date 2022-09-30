Hidden Gem: Learn, explore and shop prehistoric relics at Tyrannostorus in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A one-of-a-kind place that offers an out-of-this-world experience is now open in Mesa.

This Arizona Hidden Gem is called Tyrannostorus. It's like a mini-museum, a store, and a science center!

Kids learn about natural history by exploring this place on field trips and at birthday parties.

The bonus? Everyone is welcome to touch stuff!

"We want kids to leave here excited for science!"

Harry Brand is one of the many store employees who has a true passion for all of the curious things featured here.

"The best way to get kids excited about science is to get them to touch, feel and look at these things," Brand says.

Science is something he knows and loves considering his time spent on a dinosaur fossil dig near Bismarck, North Dakota.

You’ll find Tyrannostorus near the corner of Dobson and Baseline roads.

This unique boutique features a replica of Stan the T-Rex, which is now considered the most expensive fossil ever sold!

Things like shark and dinosaur teeth are featured along with colorful gems and minerals including pyrite.

"If you strike it hard enough you can actually trigger sparks!"

Kids also enjoy sifting through sand like a real paleontologist inside the store’s interactive dig.

Field trips are best for small groups. They can accommodate up to 36 children at a time.

IF YOU GO:

Tyrannostorus

1816 W Baseline Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85202

480-597-4467

Mon-Fri: 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Sat: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sun: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.