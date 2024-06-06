Multiple treated in HAZMAT situation, evacuation of Brimhall Aquatic Center in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa firefighters have evacuated the Brimhall Aquatic Center after a hazardous materials incident Thursday morning.

The Brimhall Aquatic Center is located just southwest of Higley Road and Southern Avenue.

Multiple treated in HAZMAT situation, evacuation of Brimall Aquatic Center in Mesa

The Mesa Fire Department says sodium bicarbonate and bleach were mixed, and the mixture is "off-gassing," causing the HAZMAT response.

Mesa police say six people were treated for exposure to the chemical. Three people are grade school aged and the other three are adults. It's unclear if the six people were all treated on scene or if any have been taken to the hospital.

A safe zone has been established for anyone who was in the area at the time.

A spokesperson with the City of Mesa said this started around 8 a.m. during morning swim lessons at the aquatic center.

ABC15 is working on gathering more information on this incident and will bring it to you as soon as we learn more.