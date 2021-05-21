Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Four children hospitalized after bounce house is picked up by wind in Mesa

items.[0].image.alt
KNXV
MicrosoftTeams-image (22).png
Posted at 5:16 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 20:16:05-04

MESA, AZ — Four children have been hospitalized after a bounce house was picked up by heavy wind in Mesa.

The Mesa Fire Department says the incident happened around 4 p.m. near Brown Road and Val Vista Drive Thursday.

According to witnesses, a strong gust of wind lifted the bounce house several feet into the air during a party.

Firefighters say it's unclear how many children were inside the bounce house when the incident happened, but four children between the ages of 5 and 11 were treated with moderate to serious injuries. All four were taken to the hospital.

This incident comes just days after two children were hospitalized after a bounce house flew 20+ feet in the air during a dust devil near Chino Valley.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Las Vegas Lights Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app