Four children hospitalized after bounce house is picked up by wind in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Four children have been hospitalized after a bounce house was picked up by heavy wind in Mesa.

The Mesa Fire Department says the incident happened around 4 p.m. near Brown Road and Val Vista Drive Thursday.

According to witnesses, a strong gust of wind lifted the bounce house several feet into the air during a party.

Firefighters say it's unclear how many children were inside the bounce house when the incident happened, but four children between the ages of 5 and 11 were treated with moderate to serious injuries. All four were taken to the hospital.

This incident comes just days after two children were hospitalized after a bounce house flew 20+ feet in the air during a dust devil near Chino Valley.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.