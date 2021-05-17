Watch
Two children injured after bounce house flies 20+ feet in the air during dust devil near Chino Valley

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:39 PM, May 17, 2021
PAULDEN, AZ — Two kids have been hospitalized after a bounce house they were in flew several feet in the air during a dust devil in Paulden, near Chino Valley.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old were playing in a bounce house on Sunday when it flew about 25 feet in the air and went over a fence causing their injuries.

Officials also say the bounce house was secured with stakes and sandbags before being lifted by the wind.

The bounce house landed into a nearby property, tumbling about 75 yards away.

The 6-year-old suffered a broken leg, while the 7-year-old girl suffered neck and back injuries as well as cuts to her face.

Officials then airlifted the children to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where they are currently recovering.

