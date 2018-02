MESA, AZ - One person has been hospitalized after a house fire in Mesa on Tuesday morning, according to the Mesa Fire Department.

The incident happened near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue.

Fire officials said the victim suffered smoke inhalation and burn injuries to his hands from grabbing a hot doorknob while trying to escape.

Two other adults suffered minor smoke inhalation.

Mesa fire said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, although a space heater inside the home was initially reported as a cause or source of heat.