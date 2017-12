MESA, AZ - Three people are lucky to be alive after a massive mobile home fire in Mesa Wednesday.

The blaze broke out around 4 p.m. in a neighborhood near Center and McKellips streets.

Firefighters tell ABC15, three people were sleeping inside, but all got out safely.

Air15 video showed the charred remains of the home which crews say is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

