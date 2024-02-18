East Valley high school students receive full suits from nonprofit

MESA — The East Valley Women’s League, in partnership with Men’s Wearhouse, is helping East Valley high school students this year look their best for a future job interview or college visit.

The nonprofit provided full suits, shirts, ties, shoes, belts and other items of clothing for 44 students on Saturday.

“I’d say it recognizes a bit of growing up. Changing from that sweat pants and the baggy sweatshirt to having a suit and being able to use that for interviews or jobs or anything that I could possibly need it for,” said Joseph Luis, a Corona Del Sol High School senior.

“They put that suit jacket on and you just kind of see them… their shoulders go up a little straighter, puff their chests out a little bit more, and you just kind of see the self-confidence and how proud they are to be able to own a suit,” said EVWL SUITS Committee Chair Beth Kelly.

For these young men, the pride goes beyond what you can wear. Each student was hand-picked by their teachers and administrators for this benefit because of their leadership and character.

“He has really pushed himself to good grades in AP classes, he’s always first to try to lean in and help teachers in the classroom if needed,” said Rebecca Shershen, the mother of Joseph Luis.

“Honestly, it feels pretty good… I mean for somebody to have recognized me other than my mother, it’s pretty nice to know that somebody saw,” said Luis.

And if clothes do not make the man, perhaps the pride of a parent is the next best measure.

“He’s definitely my pride and joy. I don’t know what I’m going to do when he leaves for college in just a few months now,” said Shershen.