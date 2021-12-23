Watch
Driver sought after hitting, killing 70-year-old man in Mesa

Provided by Mesa PD
Image of similar truck as the one believed to be involved in the crash.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 23, 2021
MESA, AZ — Mesa police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that took off after hitting and killing a man Wednesday night. 

The incident occurred along Country Club Drive at 6th Street around 9:30 p.m. 

Police say a truck was headed northbound through a green light when it hit a pedestrian. 

The pedestrian was identified as 70-year-old Rudolph Hill. He died at a hospital. 

Officers are now looking for the vehicle in question, described as a lifted 2015-2020 Ford F150 crew cab with oversized tires and dark-tinted windows. 

The truck is missing a driver’s side mirror, which was found at the scene. 

If anyone has information related to this deadly collision, please call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness. You can also visit silentwitness.org to submit an online tip.

