Driver sought after hitting, killing 70-year-old man in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that took off after hitting and killing a man Wednesday night.

The incident occurred along Country Club Drive at 6th Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police say a truck was headed northbound through a green light when it hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as 70-year-old Rudolph Hill. He died at a hospital.

Officers are now looking for the vehicle in question, described as a lifted 2015-2020 Ford F150 crew cab with oversized tires and dark-tinted windows.

The truck is missing a driver’s side mirror, which was found at the scene.

If anyone has information related to this deadly collision, please call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness. You can also visit silentwitness.org to submit an online tip.