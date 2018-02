Loop 202 Santan has reopened after a serious crash near Arizona Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of L-202 Santan near McQueen.

It was originally reported as a wrong-way collision, however, investigators are working to determine whether it was for sure.

DPS reported serious injuries in the crash but did not give further information.

Eastbound lanes were shut down for some time but reopened around 8 a.m.