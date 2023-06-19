DPS investigating body found inside a vehicle near Loop 202 and Country Club Drive in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Law enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Country Club Drive Monday morning.

The body was found around 10 a.m. Monday.

Watch live video from the scene in the player below and on your streaming devices:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

DPS says they are investigating after the body was discovered but no additional details have been provided.

Mesa police and Mesa fire officials also appear to be on the scene assisting at the location.

KNXV

The identity of the person found deceased has not been released.

L-202 WB at Country Club: The exit ramp is closed due to law enforcement activity. This is likely to be an prolonged closure. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/0kPu4Ohty1 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 19, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.