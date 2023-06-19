Watch Now
DPS investigating body found inside a vehicle near Loop 202 and Country Club Drive in Mesa

The body was found around 10 a.m. Monday
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jun 19, 2023
MESA, AZ — Law enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Country Club Drive Monday morning.

The body was found around 10 a.m. Monday.

DPS says they are investigating after the body was discovered but no additional details have been provided.

Mesa police and Mesa fire officials also appear to be on the scene assisting at the location.

The identity of the person found deceased has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

