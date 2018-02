MESA, AZ - A serious wrong-way crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Loop 101 at Guadalupe Road.

The crash involving at least five vehicles happened early Friday morning.

DPS says two people were taken to the hospital, but did not specify how many other injuries or the severity.

Northbound lanes of Loop 101 are shut down from Guadalupe to Baseline Road. There is no estimate on when it will reopen. Check current traffic conditions here.