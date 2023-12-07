Country Club Drive restricted near Rio Salado Parkway as crews battle large apartment fire

MESA, AZ — Fire crews are battling a large fire at an apartment building in north Mesa early Thursday morning.

The scene is located near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

Video showed large flames erupting from the roof of the multi-story building and extensive damage to the entire structure after it was extinguished.

ABC15 crews at the scene learned the building is believed to be vacant and no known injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Emergency vehicles are blocking some lanes of Country Club Drive with no estimated time to reopen the roadway. Drivers should avoid the area and take detours.