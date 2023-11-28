Bus crashes into home after multi-vehicle crash near Broadway Rd and Stapley Dr

MESA, AZ — Police say several people were injured after a bus crashed into a home Monday night.

The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Stapley Drive around 7 p.m.

Officials say a Valley Metro bus crashed into a home after veering off the road to avoid another crash on the roadway.

A total of five people were taken to a hospital for further treatment and three people were treated on scene.

Police are searching for two people who took off on foot from a pickup truck involved in the crash.

It is unknown what led to the crash or the condition on those involved.