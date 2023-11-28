Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Bus crashes into home after multi-vehicle crash near Broadway Rd and Stapley Dr

Officials took five to the hospital and treated others on scene
Officials say a man inside the home suffered minor injuries.
bus into house.jpg
Posted at 7:47 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 22:29:19-05

MESA, AZ — Police say several people were injured after a bus crashed into a home Monday night.

The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Stapley Drive around 7 p.m.

Officials say a Valley Metro bus crashed into a home after veering off the road to avoid another crash on the roadway.

A total of five people were taken to a hospital for further treatment and three people were treated on scene.

Police are searching for two people who took off on foot from a pickup truck involved in the crash.

It is unknown what led to the crash or the condition on those involved.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61