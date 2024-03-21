Armed man shot, killed during search warrant in Mesa, MCSO says

MESA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning in Mesa.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. near University Drive and Ellsworth Road while law enforcement officials were serving a high-risk search warrant. A SWAT team was reportedly searching for an “armed and dangerous suspect.”

MCSO says during the search warrant, a man fired shots toward the SWAT team and barricaded himself inside a home.

The suspect then exited the home while armed with a rifle and confronted three members of the SWAT team.

The suspect was reportedly shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.