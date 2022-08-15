Watch Now
Actor Troy Kotsur's vehicle stolen in Mesa, days after receiving key to the city

Police were able to recover his vehicle, reportedly stolen by juveniles
Mesa Mayor John Giles honored Kotsur, who is from the city, with a key to the city on Thursday evening. Kotsur, the first deaf man to win an Academy Award after his role in CODA, was celebrated at the Mesa Arts Center.
MESA, AZ — Actor Troy Kotsur’s vehicle was stolen in Mesa over the weekend, two days after he was awarded a key to the city.

Mesa police confirm Kotsur’s vehicle was stolen Saturday.

Police say they were notified about the theft and were able to locate the vehicle with two juvenile boys inside.

The boys reportedly admitted to stealing the vehicle and were taken into custody.

Kotsur’s vehicle was returned to him with all of his property still inside.

Mesa Mayor John Giles honored Kotsur, who is from the city, with a key to the city on Thursday evening.

Kotsur, the first deaf man to win an Academy Award after his role in CODA, was celebrated at the Mesa Arts Center.

“It is such a special honor to receive the key to the City of Mesa, the place where I was born and raised, and will always consider home. I’m grateful for the love and support of everyone in the community who have stood by me and supported me through the years,” Kotsur said of the honor. “I’m very proud to be able to share this recognition with my family and friends, right here in my hometown.”

Kotsur has many familial ties to the city of Mesa, with his father having served as Mesa’s police chief and a brother serving as a Fire and Medical Deputy Chief. His grandfather also retired as the city’s first motor officer.

