MESA, AZ — Mark Freeman was recently elected as Mesa’s new mayor.

Freeman will take office in January 2025 after John Giles, who has been the mayor of Mesa for a decade.

“One of the focuses…is listening to people… and what they expect the city to do and provide,” the incoming mayor told ABC15’s Ben Brown in a recent sit-down interview.

