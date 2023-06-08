A week later, air still impacted by Mesa mulch fire

MESA, AZ — It's been a week since the mulch fire at CTS Greenwaste in Mesa. At the site, smoke continues rising and flames are smoldering.

Community members who have been outside in the week since have noticed the lingering smoke.

“If you’re an early riser you notice it,” said Robert Monahan. “I went on a bike loop and had to turn around really quickly because it was burning my eyes.”

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) says the smoke is moving west toward Chandler and Gilbert in the morning.

Thankfully, the department says the air quality levels have not exceeded federal standards. Most areas are still considered to be in the “good” air quality index though some are in “low moderate” AQI.

“If you’re selling smoke you're breathing smoke but since they are short-term impacts the symptoms should be short-term as well, which can be a runny nose your eyes may feel it, a little burning in your throat but they are short-term impacts,” said ADEQ Air Quality Meteorologist Matt Pace.

ADEQ says the CTS Greenwaste site’s owner is now in charge of mitigating what is left of the smoldering materials.

In a statement to ABC15, CTS said:

“CTS Greenwaste Recycling is a small, family-owned and operated local company. We take in organic waste, primarily from landscaping, and compost it into a 100% recycled soil amendment for use in local farming operations. It helps make desert farming more sustainable by keeping local waste out of the landfill, reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers, improving water retention in the soil, and creating a carbon offset. We’ve invested over a decade of research in developing this sustainable farming solution, and as fifth-generation farmers, this has never been just a company to us; it was our life’s work.

The fire that started on May 31st, which is now largely under control, has been devastating to our business, our family, and our employees. Our entire crew has been working in shifts non-stop, 24 hours a day, to suppress the remaining fire and perform clean up; many of us are working 14-18 hour days to get this done.

The source of the fire is still unconfirmed. We have been encouraged by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s reports that the fire is not hazardous and that there is no federal health concern or air quality concern. At this point, we are completely focused on suppressing the fire. We have procedures in place to deal with this type of situation, and we’ll continue to follow those procedures to the tee. While the past few days have been overwhelming, we have had an outpouring of support from close family and friends who have loaned us equipment and personnel to help, and they have our deepest gratitude.

We expect the smoke to dissipate completely as soon as our cleanup is completed, which we hope will be within the next few days. Please bear with us as we continue to work around the clock.”



ADEQ tells ABC15 they’ll continue to monitor the air.

“We’re well below the standard,” said Pace. “But if you’re sensitive to smoke you’re recommended to limit your outdoor activities.”