7 new nonstop flights from PHX-Mesa Gateway with some tickets as low as $33

MESA, AZ — Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is adding seven new non-stop flight destinations, with flights starting at just $33.

Allegiant announced the new routes Thursday, saying some of the new routes begin immediately.

The new routes are from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway to:

Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021, with fares as low as $39.*

Flint, Michigan via Bishop International Airport (FNT) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021, with fares as low as $47.*

Springfield, Illinois via Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport (SPI) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021, with fares as low as $49.*

Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021, with fares as low as $49.*

Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021, with fares as low as $33.*

Spokane, Washington via Spokane International Airport (GEG) – beginning Nov. 22, 2021, with fares as low as $33.*

Minneapolis, Minnesota via Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) – beginning Nov. 24, 2021, with fares as low as $33.*

The special-priced tickets are limited and are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased and scheduled between specific dates.

For more information and to purchase, click here.