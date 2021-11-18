Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

7 new nonstop flights from PHX-Mesa Gateway with some tickets as low as $33

items.[0].image.alt
DAVID BECKER/AP
In this Thursday, May 9, 2013, photo, a Southwest airline taxis by parked Allegiant Air jetliners at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. While other U.S. airlines have struggled with the ups and downs of the economy and oil prices, tiny Allegiant Air has been profitable for 10 straight years. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Allegiant Air
Posted at 7:36 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 09:38:30-05

MESA, AZ — Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is adding seven new non-stop flight destinations, with flights starting at just $33.

Allegiant announced the new routes Thursday, saying some of the new routes begin immediately.

The new routes are from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway to:

  1. Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021, with fares as low as $39.*
  2. Flint, Michigan via Bishop International Airport (FNT) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021, with fares as low as $47.*
  3. Springfield, Illinois via Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport (SPI) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021, with fares as low as $49.*
  4. Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021, with fares as low as $49.*
  5. Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021, with fares as low as $33.*
  6. Spokane, Washington via Spokane International Airport (GEG) – beginning Nov. 22, 2021, with fares as low as $33.*
  7. Minneapolis, Minnesota via Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) – beginning Nov. 24, 2021, with fares as low as $33.*

The special-priced tickets are limited and are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased and scheduled between specific dates.

For more information and to purchase, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV