4 million more square feet of industrial space coming to Mesa

MESA, AZ — Southeast Mesa continues to be a hot landing spot for large industrial real estate projects.

National real estate and development firm CRG has closed on 268 acres in the southeast Valley and plans to build its second multimillion-dollar industrial park in the Phoenix area on the site.

CRG, which is headquartered in Chicago but has an office in Phoenix, last week acquired the huge piece of land between Pecos and Germann roads just south of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport for $30 million, according to Maricopa County records.

The developer plans to build up to 4 million square feet of speculative and build-to-suit industrial space on the property, calling it The Cubes at Mesa Gateway. CRG is already constructing The Cubes at Glendale, which will be 5.5 million square feet of space on 335 acres near the Loop 303.

