16-year-old arrested in deadly trailer park shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a 16-year-old was arrested after a deadly shooting on December 18.

Officers responded to the area after reports of a shooting at a trailer park near McKellips Road and Center Street. Witnesses told police they saw "a male fire multiple rounds at the victim, who was seated in the driver's seat of a green truck."

Police say the suspect fled the scene with a rifle, returned moments later, and drove away with the victim inside the vehicle.

Officers later located the abandoned truck on Quenton Drive near Val Vista Drive and McDowell Road.

Mesa police later identified a 16-year-old as the suspect responsible for the deadly shooting. On December 27, the teen was located at an apartment and taken into custody.

The teen allegedly admitted to being present at the scene and holding the weapon that killed the victim, according to police.

The teen faces the following charges:

first-degree murder

armed robbery

abandonment of a dead body

tampering with evidence

The case remains under investigation, and the victim's identity has not been released.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.