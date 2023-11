FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — A $100,000 Powerball ticket was recently sold in Fountain Hills!

The ticket was for Saturday, November 4th's drawing and was sold at the Parkview Tap House near Saguaro and Palisades boulevards.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were: 1, 28, 30, 34, 52 Powerball: 6

Tonight's Powerball drawing is up to $179 million, a cash value of $82.4 million.