Millions of dollars worth of winning Arizona Lottery tickets yet to be claimed

Check your pockets, clean out the car consoles, dig through the couch cushions, and rifle through that stack of papers! You could be sitting on thousands - or millions - of dollars waiting to be claimed!

Arizona Lottery records show that since April 2023, $270,000 worth of lower prizes — plus three big jackpot prizes — are unclaimed.

Those jackpot prizes include a $2.4 million winning "The Pick" ticket that was sold for the Sept. 9 drawing. A Fantasy 5 jackpot winner is worth $144,000, while another Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket earned a portion of a $55,000 jackpot.

Smaller unclaimed prizes are from Powerball, Fantasy 5, and Mega Millions games, Arizona Lottery shows.

See what prizes are unclaimed and their draw dates here. The list only includes prizes that were won worth $10,000 or more.

And make sure you hurry — the tickets can only be redeemed before a certain date. A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 drawn in April expires in just about two weeks.

