One dead, three hurt in overnight shooting in Coolidge

COOLIDGE, AZ — One person is dead and three others are hurt after a shooting at a bar in Coolidge early Sunday morning.

Coolidge police say they were called to the Gallopin Goose Bar just after 12:45 a.m. on a report of multiple people shot.

They found four people had been struck by gunfire.

One person, 32-year-old Phillip Rutledge, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Three other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting started as a bar fight. Two women were kicked out of the bar and the situation escalated in the parking lot.

Eventually, people involved pulled out guns and exchanged gunfire.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.