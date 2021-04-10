Valley couple survives after Bama BBQ 4 Ever food truck explodes in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — A Valley couple has survived after a food truck they were working in exploded Thursday night in Gilbert.

Robert and Amber Everson are recovering in a burn unit after their Bama BBQ 4 Ever food truck exploded.

The Phoenix-based catering company was doing a neighborhood event Thursday night at the Adora Trails Park when Everson was finishing up before being nearly blown out of his truck.

Everson said it is unclear what exactly happened, but he recalls turning the top of a gas tank, “it blew me out of the truck, and I was engulfed my whole shirt was on fire, my shorts, my legs were on fire,” he said.

Robert Everson

Everson remembered ‘stop, drop, and roll’ and that’s exactly what he did.

“The bad part about it is it’s our brand new truck,” said Everson, “we just built that truck.”

Like so many small businesses, the Eversons have been hit hard throughout this pandemic. The couple relies on catering large events from weddings to graduations, “with COVID we’ve been having to get out and like pound the street every day.”

AZ -Feastivals posting about the tragedy on Friday night because Bama BBQ 4 Ever was supposed to be at their outdoor food truck rally in Queen Creek.

Last night, Bama Bbq 4 Ever Catering was in a horrific accident. There was an explosion in their truck at an event with Robert and Amber inside. Both suffered severe burns and will be in treatment and recovery for quite some time. Their brand new truck Robert worked so hard to build is completely destroyed.

Feastival Family, On our normal Food Filled Friday, we are sad to share some devastating news. Last night, Bama Bbq 4... Posted by AZ Feastivals on Friday, April 9, 2021

To help raise funds, you can visit their GoFundMe here.