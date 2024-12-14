Town of Gilbert launches new program to control growing feral cat population

GILBERT, AZ — The Town of Gilbert is launching a pilot program to address its growing feral cat population.

The town plans to utilize the humane process of trap-neuter-return (TNR), which reduces the number of stray cats, improves their quality of life, and minimizes impacts on community members who may find them bothersome. Maricopa County officials say cats that are spayed/neutered will often show reduced or eliminated behaviors like yowling, fighting and spraying. They are also more likely to be healthier.

ABC15 spoke with experts about the program, how it will work, and what animal rescues have to say about the expected outcome. See Adam Mintzer's full report in the video player above.

In Arizona, cats are legally free-roaming and it is illegal to harm, relocate, abandon, or dump cats.

In 2018, ABC15 covered an ordinance that the town passed that made it “unlawful to feed, or place food for any wild or feral animal on town-owned property or a public right-of-way,” which faced some push-back from residents and animal advocates, including those who said they were feeding the cats to TNR. At that time, a spokesperson said, “The ordinance does not prohibit anyone from feeding feral animals on private property or implementing any TNR program or similar program.”

If there are stray cats in your area that you are interested in getting spayed or neutered to reduce the number of litters, click here.

For more information on TNR, click here.

Maricopa County also provides information on stray cats, feral animals, and TNR.