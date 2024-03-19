Teenager arrested after January assault near Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police say a teenager has been arrested after another teen reported he was assaulted at a park in January.

Officials say a teen reported he was assaulted at a park in a neighborhood near Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive by multiple individuals on January 27.

On March 15, a juvenile, only described as a 15-year-old, was identified by police as an alleged suspect and was arrested.

FULL SECTION: East Valley teen violence

Charges that include kidnapping, aggravated assault, and false reporting to law enforcement were referred to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police described the incident of teen violence as an "investigation... independent of Queen Creek’s investigation into the death of Preston Lord."

Have a news tip related to teen violence in the Valley? Email us at teenviolence@abc15.com