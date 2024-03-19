Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsGilbert News

Actions

Teenager arrested after January assault near Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive

The charges include kidnapping, aggravated assault and false reporting to law enforcement
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Police investigating possible kidnapping attempt in Gilbert
Posted at 4:41 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 09:45:49-04

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police say a teenager has been arrested after another teen reported he was assaulted at a park in January.

Officials say a teen reported he was assaulted at a park in a neighborhood near Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive by multiple individuals on January 27.

On March 15, a juvenile, only described as a 15-year-old, was identified by police as an alleged suspect and was arrested.

FULL SECTION: East Valley teen violence

Charges that include kidnapping, aggravated assault, and false reporting to law enforcement were referred to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police described the incident of teen violence as an "investigation... independent of Queen Creek’s investigation into the death of Preston Lord."

Have a news tip related to teen violence in the Valley? Email us at teenviolence@abc15.com

RELATED STORIES:
Gilbert Town Council unanimously approves subcommittee on teen violence Gilbert Police Chief talks in-depth on teen violence cases New court documents allege teen suspect 'taken out of area' after Lord attack

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo