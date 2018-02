GILBERT, AZ - A team of thieves — five on foot with a getaway driver tailing behind — rummaged through dozens of unlocked cars early Tuesday morning near Higley and Baseline roads in Gilbert.

“It angers me,” said Trey Boyster, whose home security system captured the group going through his truck around 2:30 a.m.

“To have people come through the neighborhood like that is just a violating feeling,” he said.

Fifteen minutes later, cameras on a nearby street captured the thieves moving from house to house continuing their spree. Gilbert Councilman Jordan Ray’s car was among those hit.

“It’s really unfortunate that people are doing this,” he said.

Last week, ABC15 warned of criminals using similar tactics to steal from unlocked cars in Goodyear. Police there are calling the crimes “an epidemic.”

Anyone with information on this latest case is being urged to call Gilbert police.