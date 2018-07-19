Police: Gilbert officers cleared in deadly shooting of detention officer

GILBERT, AZ - Gilbert police say their officers have been cleared in a deadly shooting involving a detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in February.

Police say officers shot 37-year-old Joshua Kinnard in a neighborhood near Recker and Guadalupe roads on February 26 after he pointed a rifle towards them and bystanders.

"The officers, as well as innocent bystanders, were placed in immediate danger by Mr. Kinnard’s actions and feared for their lives," the department said in a news release.

RELATED: Fiancee of officer shot, killed by Gilbert police speaks

Kinnard had been with MCSO for six years and was on approved medical leave at the time of the incident.

On Monday, police said following a review conducted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, their officers, "did not commit any act which warrants criminal prosecution."

A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office confirmed the officers had been cleared in the shooting.

Kinnard's fiancée, Maggie, who witnessed the shooting, told ABC15 she feels officers could have done more to deal with the situation. She says Kinnard suffered from PTSD and she just wanted to get him help. However, she is quoted in a police report as telling another officer "He would have killed me. Those officers saved my life."

"They did what was right at that moment," Maggie said, who asked we not use her last name. "They saved my life at that moment. But there were so many moments leading up to that point that they could have saved both of our lives."

Maggie told ABC15 she's not sure how she and her attorney will proceed.

"I never thought in a million years when I called for help, when I actually in my heart knew I needed help, that my partner would end up dead," she said.

Gilbert police have not yet made anyone available for an interview.

According to Gilbert police, 38% of their patrol officers are trained in crisis intervention. One of the officers involved in the incident completed the training, a spokesperson said.