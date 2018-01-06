Parents want answers after 6 teachers fired from Gilbert charter school

GILBERT, AZ - A letter sent home from Imagine West Gilbert school's administration has parents concerned and demanding answers after several teachers were fired over winter break.

In the letter, officials say the firings stemmed from a Dec. 21 incident that took place on school property during school hours, and involving six teachers.

Administrators cannot reveal specifics of the incident due to employment confidentiality laws, but they do say it was serious in nature. The staff members were placed on administrative leave while an investigation was conducted.

The letter goes on to say, as a result of that investigation, it was determined that clear violations of the employee handbook occurred and the six teachers were fired. Administrators said the decision was not made lightly or hastily, and that the decision was made with the best interest of students in mind.

School officials ask that any parents or community members with questions please reach out to the administration directly.

One parent, Tammy Williamson, says the whole situation is unsettling.

"It was unnerving, I was upset, this happened while our kids were in school, but they won't tell us because of some law?" said Williamson. "Thank goodness it wasn't criminal or sexual in nature, but I'm still not completely comforted because none of the parents know what's going on."

A school spokesperson says several of the positions have already been filled by highly qualified teachers for the coming semester.