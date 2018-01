GILBERT, AZ - Gilbert police say one person was killed in a fiery crash involving a train early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened near Val Vista and Warner at the railroad tracks around 2 a.m.

Fire officials say one person was trapped inside the car that caught fire after the crash.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

Police say Val Vista is closed between Ray and Warner roads and is expected to remain closed for several hours.