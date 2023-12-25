New Gilbert Methodist church launches Christmas Eve after denominational schism

GILBERT, AZ — A quarter of Methodist congregations in the United States are leaving the United Methodist Church as one of the country’s largest Protestant denominations wrestles with the issues of sexuality and gender identity.

It also comes after the bombshell decision from the Pope allowing priests to give same-sex blessings.

If Christmas is about new beginnings, the faithful few at Gracepoint Global Methodist Church know its value.

Ginni Herron was born and bred a Methodist in the United Methodist Church. She says she has kept with her faith ever since she lost her mom as a teenager.

“I think one of the things that really helped me through that time was my relationship with God and being able to rely on Him to give me that peace and understanding,” said Ginni Herron, who is missions leader at Gracepoint Global Methodist Church in Gilbert.

While her beliefs are still strong, Herron’s ties to the church she grew up with have waned.

The worldwide United Methodist Church has struggled to reach a consensus on gay marriage, openly gay clergy and other cultural issues.

It is leading to more and more churches breaking away and joining the more conservative Global Methodist Church, a new denomination only established last year.

“We want to follow the Bible, that’s our rule of law and life,” said Rev. Gwen Mader, the pastor of Gracepoint Global Methodist Church.

Mader is a former UMC clergy member, and she just launched Gracepoint on Christmas Eve. She says the church schism had as much to do with leadership and views on the authority of Scripture as it did with the LGBTQ issue.

“The Global Methodist Church has made me feel free, it’s made me feel like I can worship in Spirit and in truth and that I can lead people down a path of true redemption,” said Mader.

Mader says there are now more than 4,000 GMC in the U.S. and despite the more traditional views, Gracepoint hopes to welcome people of all perspectives to join them.

“I still love my neighbors, even if they have different beliefs than me. I have my own foundational truths and what I believe in, and if anyone were to approach me and ask me a question, then I would tell them what I personally believe in. But at the same time, I’m not here to judge others,” said Herron.