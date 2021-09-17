Man linked to shooting deaths of four people in Wisconsin found in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, AZ — A man sought in connection to a quadruple homicide investigation in Wisconsin surrendered to authorities on Friday -- more than 1,700 miles away -- in Gilbert, Arizona.

Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, reportedly turned himself in to the Gilbert Police Department on Friday, the Gilbert Police Department said in a series of tweets.

Gilbert PD Update: On Friday, September 17th, 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs, an outstanding suspect in a quadruple homicide investigation out of Dunn County, Wisconsin turned himself into the Gilbert Police Department. pic.twitter.com/tfwxKEDquu — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) September 17, 2021

Suggs was arrested without incident and would be transported to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, where he will await extradition to the Dunn County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office, Gilbert police said.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Suggs and another man, Darren Lee McWright, on Thursday related to the shooting deaths of four people -- two women and two men -- who were found in an abandoned SUV on Sept. 12, 2021, in Sheridan Township, which is located in western Wisconsin, close to the Wisconsin-Minnesota state line.

McWright was arrested Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.

Officials believed Suggs was in the St. Paul/Minneapolis area. On Friday, authorities said Suggs had been living in the Phoenix area and traveled to Minnesota in recent weeks.

"At this time, it’s unknown how Suggs traveled back to Arizona this week," the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said.