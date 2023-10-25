Man in custody after deadly shooting of woman in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police say a man has been taken into custody after the deadly shooting of a woman early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a townhome complex near Gilbert and Guadalupe roads just before 6 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police documents say the initial call for help came from the suspect’s child, who told police their father shot their mother and fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Michelle Golden dead from a gunshot wound inside one of the units.

A suspect, who police identified as a 30-year-old boyfriend of Golden, fled the scene.

Police located the suspect after a witness saw a man “walking drunkenly” and “disposing of a firearm” in Mesa. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and reportedly told police he didn’t remember what happened due to intoxication.

Police say four children were in the home at the time of the shooting and told police they woke up early to the couple arguing.

One of the children tried to intervene, and the suspect reportedly shot at the child multiple times, missing him each time.

Police say the suspect also threatened the other children, but they were able to lock the suspect out of the home.

The suspect was booked into custody on multiple charges including, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and more.

There was an order of protection from the victim against the suspect following years of incidents involving the suspect, police say.

According to police documents, the suspect has a previous history of domestic violence, violations of court orders, and violence against children and animals.