Man dead after shooting with Gilbert police near Val Vista and Williams Field

GILBERT, AZ — A man is dead after an hours-long standoff situation resulted in a shooting involving Gilbert officers at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

The incident began just before 8 p.m. Friday night when a woman said her ex-boyfriend, who she had an order of protection against, was coming to her, Gilbert police said.

The 27-year-old man was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor in connection to a previous, unrelated arrest, but took it off before heading to the woman, according to police.

Police reportedly located the woman at an apartment complex near Val Vista Drive and Williams Field Road and sometime later the man arrived at the complex.

The officer made contact with the man, who allegedly fled with a handgun in his possession.

After a search, authorities were able to locate the man, who reportedly had the handgun next to him, and SWAT crews began negotiations with him.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Gilbert police say the man "presented a threat" to authorities and police used less lethal and lethal rounds of ammunition on the man.

It is unclear what the threat to officers was or if the man was holding the handgun at the time of the police shooting.

Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man who was killed.

Authorities say body camera footage was recorded during the incident but that has not yet been released.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.