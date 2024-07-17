Husband of AZ House candidate Lalani Hunsaker accused of assaulting GOP district chair

Gilbert police have charged an Arizona House candidate's husband, who is accused of assaulting a local Republican official at a legislative district meeting.

Andrew Adams, the GOP chair of Legislative District 14 in Gilbert, told ABC15 that Nate Hunsaker headbutted him July 15 after Adams asked him to leave a district meeting that night. Hunsaker is the husband of Lalani Hunsaker, who is running for the Arizona House of Representatives.

Gilbert police said Tuesday that Nathan Hunsaker is charged with misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal trespassing in connection to the incident. Police also said his brother, Stephen Hunsaker, is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor trespassing.

"We are wasting taxpayer resources over two grown adults telling each other to shut up," Lalani Hunsaker said in a statement Tuesday, also saying "the real story here is a dad defending" his family.

Adams told ABC15 last week that the Hunsakers interrupted State Rep. Laurin Hendrix, who is running for reelection and had been invited to speak at the LD14 meeting. The lawmaker in his speech said he was upset about the tone of the campaign, Adams said.

“[The Hunsakers] got really upset, and they started yelling out during the meeting,” Adams said. “And they were standing up and somewhat approaching the stage.”

Adams said he asked them to remain quiet and seated.

“So they continue to yell, they continue to scream and did not want to leave,” he said. “And so I walked towards them and escorted them out.”

In a statement to ABC15 on July 16, Lalani Hunsaker said Adams “forcefully removed” her husband and some of her supporters.

“However, under no circumstance, did anyone physically attack him in any way,” she said.

Surveillance video of the altercation shows a man briefly jump up toward a taller man.

“The video speaks for itself,” Adams said. “And if that's the kind of behavior she's condoning, I don't think she belongs in the state Legislature.”

The incident came just two days after a gunman tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

“You know, our president just got shot a couple of days ago,” Adams said. “Don't come and bring violence to a Republican meeting.”

Hunsaker in her July 16 statement said that the Republican Party “has worked very hard to silence my supporters and me; however, the voters have seen right through it, and we are poised for a major victory” in the primary election.

“I look forward to finally giving the residents of LD14 the bold, America First representation they so rightfully deserve,” she said.

Gilbert police have said officers responded July 15 to a verbal altercation and fight at the meeting and referred the investigation to detectives, who have since filed charges.

“I'm a volunteer. I did not deserve to be treated like that,” Adams told ABC15 last week said. “And I can tell you that the people of District 14 and leadership, we will not be accepting of it.”

In a statement Tuesday, Adams said he is satisfied with the outcome of the investigation.

"This was an isolated unfortunate incident, and everyone will have their day in court," he said. "I encourage people from all political parties to seek out and attend their local legislative district meetings."