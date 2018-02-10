High school football team in Gilbert holding charity tournament for player who underwent surgery

GILBERT, AZ - A high school football team in Gilbert is rallying around their teammate after he recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The Higley High School knights are holding a charity tournament for Marcus Edwards, 15, who is now recovering after two complicated surgeries.

"I'm starting to feel a little bit better," Edwards said.

Update on Marcus- Surgery was successful and the Doctors said they were able to remove the entire tumor! Marcus is now recovering! Although it is not over yet, the family appreciates all the prayers and support! — Higley Football (@HIGLEYFOOTBALL) February 1, 2018

Things that he may have taken for granted he now takes great pride in every day.

"He's funny, smart, athletics; just one of those people that people are drawn to," explained his mother Amber Ledbetter.

Ledbetter says in December, Edwards started complaining about constant headaches.

"He was getting headaches and he was getting sick," Ledbetter said. "He would eat something but instantly he wasn't able to keep it down."

By January, Edwards was unable to get out of bed and was missing school as a result. His mother took him to the doctor and they finally figured out what was going on.

"He goes, 'Well, I don't usually like to do this over the phone, but I'm gonna tell you your son has a brain tumor in his brain stem and he needs to go to the closest children's hospital," Ledbetter recounted. "I couldn't stop crying."

Edwards was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery. His teammates came to the hospital to pray for his recovery.

"He just looked at me before the surgery and calming and confidently said, 'It's going to be OK mom,'" Ledbetter said.

And things really have been looking up since. Just this week he received a congratulatory gift from his hero — a signed football from Kurt Warner.

The team is selling T-shirts to raise enough money to go towards the cost of his treatment. For those who are interested in a purchasing a shirt, the team is holding a cornhole tournament Feb. 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Gilbert's Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers.

There will also be a raffle, food and cash prizes on hand.

Tickets for the tournament range from $25-$50 per team.

If you're unable to make the cornhole tournament but would still like to donate, click here.

IF YOU GO:

Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers

4604 S. Higley Road

Gilbert, AZ 85297