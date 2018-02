GILBERT, AZ - Students in Gilbert walked out of class on Wednesday to pay their respects to the 17 Florida school shooting victims.

Gilbert High School administration released a statement to parents and students about the walkout on Wednesday morning.

According to school administration, the students congregated in Tiger Stadium for 17 minutes in memory of the lives lost in Parkland, Florida.

Air15 video showed dozens of students on the football field.

Other schools in Arizona and around the US walked out to show support of gun control.