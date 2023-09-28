Gilbert opens animal cruelty investigation after dogs found needing medical care

An animal cruelty investigation is underway after dogs needing medical care were found at a Gilbert residence, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers initially were called to the home near Ray and Lindsay roads on Sept. 13 for a welfare check and found no animals, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

The tenants appeared to be moving and told officers that the animals had been rehomed, police said.

On Saturday, officers were back at the home and found multiple dogs on the property, including some who needed medical attention.

