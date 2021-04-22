Gilbert kids use little garbage trucks to help save the planet

GILBERT, AZ — In honor of Earth Day, two Gilbert kids are picking up trash in their neighborhood while raising money for charity.

Ever since third-grader Roman Sexton was a toddler, he says he was fascinated by garbage trucks. So, his dad Brian built him his own.

Now, Roman and his younger sister Gracey drive around their neighborhood in their personalized trucks picking up trash.

“I really love this planet of all the nature and life in it, so I want to protect it by cleaning up rubbish that people throw on the ground and getting rid of it and taking it to the landfill,” Roman said. “I really don't like garbage on this planet.”

For every piece of litter the siblings pick up, Brian says family and friends have offered to donate money to the Phoenix Rescue Mission. So far, the kids have raised about $200.

“They have tender hearts,” Brian said. “They want to take care of the planet God entrusted in us.”

Roman says he wants to be a garbage truck driver when he grows up, and he encourages everyone to do their part and help clean up their community.