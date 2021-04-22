Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsGilbert News

Actions

Gilbert kids use little garbage trucks to help save the planet

items.[0].videoTitle
Two Valley kids have the passion for cleaning up their community, one kid-friendly garbage truck route at a time.
Posted at 10:43 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 13:43:07-04

GILBERT, AZ — In honor of Earth Day, two Gilbert kids are picking up trash in their neighborhood while raising money for charity.

Ever since third-grader Roman Sexton was a toddler, he says he was fascinated by garbage trucks. So, his dad Brian built him his own.

Now, Roman and his younger sister Gracey drive around their neighborhood in their personalized trucks picking up trash.

“I really love this planet of all the nature and life in it, so I want to protect it by cleaning up rubbish that people throw on the ground and getting rid of it and taking it to the landfill,” Roman said. “I really don't like garbage on this planet.”

For every piece of litter the siblings pick up, Brian says family and friends have offered to donate money to the Phoenix Rescue Mission. So far, the kids have raised about $200.

“They have tender hearts,” Brian said. “They want to take care of the planet God entrusted in us.”

Roman says he wants to be a garbage truck driver when he grows up, and he encourages everyone to do their part and help clean up their community.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.