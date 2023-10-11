Gilbert daycare center teaching kids American Sign Language

GILBERT — From infancy to six years old, one Gilbert daycare is working to make sure its kids know a second language.

“Can you show me 'more'?” asked Jamie Baca.

A one-year-old boy then signs the word for ‘more’ in American Sign Language.

“Can you say 'please'?” Baca asked.

The boy then uses his hand and makes a circular motion on his chest. Baca then places some food onto his plate.

Asking for food during lunchtime at The Learning Experience Gilbert Higley location may look a little different compared to other daycare centers.

The center has been using American Sign Language throughout the day with its students for years.

“At a young age, especially in our infants and our one-year-old classrooms, they're not fully communicating at that age, so we make sure they're able to communicate through sign,” said Chandlar Franzen, the director of the center.

Jamie Baca is one of the toddler teachers there. She and all their other teachers know ASL. They make an effort every day to incorporate sign words into their daily communication with their kids.

“It really helps build cognitive experience and skills as well as their confidence to be able to express their wants and their needs with the individuals throughout the day,” Baca said.

She said from infancy to the center’s preschool program, they learn about 50 different signs while they’re there. They use flash cards to help learn the ABCs and each month, they have a sign word of the month they teach the kids.

For some kids, they may not know how to express their needs otherwise. It’s also another language they can use as they grow.

“You'd be surprised how many of our little learners under the age of two are very fluent with basic sign language and how it has helped their communication with their family members, their peers and their teachers,” Baca said.

