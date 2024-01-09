Gilbert chef and restaurant owner Romeo Taus has died after a lengthy battle with cancer

GILBERT, AZ — Romeo Taus, the owner and one of several chefs at Romeo's Euro Cafe in Gilbert has reportedly died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

In 2023, friends said the cafe owner and chef was undergoing cancer treatments and surgeries after doctors discovered tumors in his brain and on his spine. He reportedly passed away Monday, according to a GoFundMe that had previously been shared with ABC15.

Video in the player above highlights previous reporting on Taus and his battle with cancer

The team at Romeo's Euro Cafe said in October that the support from across the Valley showed how Taus ran his business and how he lived his life. Details about a public remembrance have not been released.

A photo shared on social media states the cafe is temporarily closed as the family mourns.

Romeo's Euro Cafe has not posted about Taus' death.